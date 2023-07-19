Mantel Group partners with watchTowr for automated pen testing in ANZ

By on
Adam Durbin, Mantel Group.

CRN Fast50 2022 company and technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has partnered with Singapore-headquartered watchTowr to deliver continuous penetration testing technology to its customers in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

According to Mantel Group, the watchTowr Platform enables organisations to continuously test their cyber security defences with new attack tactics and techniques, mimicking the persistence and aggression of real-world attackers.

It is used by organisations to understand the security posture of subsidiaries, third party suppliers, and mergers and acquisitions targets, and does not require cyber professionals to run, as the software continually tests itself.

“Penetration testing once or twice a year is no longer enough. watchTowr’s Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology makes it incredibly easy for organisations to rapidly uplift their security posture, without the associated cost,” watchTowr founder and chief executive Benjamin Harris said.

Mantel Group comprises DigIO, Pretzel Lab, CMD Solutions, data science firm EliizaMicrosoft partner Azenix, Databricks specialist Cuusoo, and Google Cloud specialist Kasna.

In November last year, Mantel Group launched a new cyber security offering, Cyber@Mantel, led by former CMD Solutions co-chief executive Adam Durbin.

“watchTowr is a great example of a company disrupting the traditional penetration testing model, with a cloud-based solution that can be easily integrated into existing security processes and up and running in minutes," Durbin commented on the partnership.

Mantel Group acquired Brisbane-based data and insights specialist Aginic in March 2022, Mantel Group bought Melbourne-based mobile app developer Itty Bitty Apps.

Earlier this year in February, Mantel Group announced that its cloud brands CMD Solutions and Kasna received global recognition from Amazon Web Services and Google respectively.

