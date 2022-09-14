Mantel Group's CMD Solutions uplifts Midnight Health's unified platform

Sydney AWS partner CMD Solutions has been tapped by unified healthcare platform provider Midnight Health for a security uplift and enablement program.

Midnight Health sought to upgrade its security following a rapid expansion of its client base, so it can meet its compliance standards and the security supplier requirements of its partners.

Midnight Health enables connectivity of patients using telehealth and other digital services to doctors, specialists and pharmacists for a range of healthcare services, including predictive preventative care. The company recently scored $12 million in a series A capital raise and has had customer growth of more than 20 percent per month.

Its direct-to-customer brands include Youly, Stagger, Hub.health and Vidality, and it also has business to business partners such as Australian health care fund NIB.

Mantel Group-owned CMD said the initial review of Midnight Health’s platform was completed collaboratively and a roadmap was drawn to uplift the security posture of its offerings.

Commenting on the project, CMD solutions co-chief executive Adam Durbin said, “This platform uplift enables the further development of the Midnight Health platform to achieve a complete healthcare ecosystem.”

“Mobile applications to deliver digitally-led care plans, and health management programs for their direct patients and clinical partners, and future international expansion.

“Our focus at CMD Solutions has been on delivering high-quality AWS specialist consulting services that create transformational change for our customers. Our modern cloud enablement mindset, combined with innovative service enhancements, has driven exciting growth across our business.”

Midnight Health chief executive Nic Blair said, “We have partnered with CMD Solutions to help drive our business objectives through technology enablement and security optimisation.

“CMD Solutions has provided us the end-to-end AWS expertise required for us to achieve our future growth and innovation objectives.”

“Security is integral to our product offering. By placing an emphasis on security with CMD Solutions at the start of the development, it not only allowed for speed to market, but also has helped produce confidence with healthcare providers, their customers and investors as we expand.”

In AWS’s 2022 partner awards in May, CMD solutions was named Services Partner of the Year for Australia and Migration Partner of the Year for its work with software company Kasada and environmental solutions firm Veolia.

In 2019, CMD solutions was acquired by Melbourne startup Mantel Group.