Mantel Group's Eliiza acquires Brisbane-based machine learning as a service firm Otso.ai

By on
Mantel Group's Eliiza acquires Brisbane-based machine learning as a service firm Otso.ai

Melbourne-based data, analytics and machine learning company Eliiza has acquired Brisbane-based machine learning as a service provider Otso.ai for an undisclosed sum.

Otso.ai specialises in the enrichment and analysis of unstructured text data at scale, using natural language processing and artificial intelligence technologies. Some of its customers include Australian enterprise and government clients spanning financial services, retail, healthcare, professional services and local and state government.

Joining the Mantel Group-owned Eliiza are Otso.ai co-founders Samuel Irvine Casey and Sam Gaunt.

“Both Sam and I are stoked about joining Eliiza given its strong reputation for machine learning and artificial intelligence, delivering cutting edge solutions for its clients' problems,” Casey said.

“We are also proud to be joining an organisation that is aligned with us on artificial intelligence ethics, having a voice on the topic and ensuring it never compromises on this value.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Eliiza chief executive James Wilson said, “Many of Eliiza’s clients are looking to tap into insights locked away in customer conversations including emails, contact centre calls, and social media.”

“Samuel and Sam have built a fantastic product in Otso that we believe really complements Eliiza’s offerings. In addition, Samuel and Sam bring a wealth of machine learning experience to our team that will uplift our consulting and product development capabilities.”

In January, Eliiza launched a new data and analytics division led by head of data and analytics Emma Bromet, while also bringing in some 16 new hires.

With the Otso.ai acquisition and the new division, Eliiza said it has grown its team from 40 to 85 team members in the past 12 months.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
eliiza emma bromet james wilson mantel group otsoai sam gaunt samuel irvine casey services

Partner Content

Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner
BlackBerry appoints EMT Distribution as ANZ distie

BlackBerry appoints EMT Distribution as ANZ distie
State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap

Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?