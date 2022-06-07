Mantel Group's Eliiza acquires Brisbane-based machine learning as a service firm Otso.ai

Melbourne-based data, analytics and machine learning company Eliiza has acquired Brisbane-based machine learning as a service provider Otso.ai for an undisclosed sum.

Otso.ai specialises in the enrichment and analysis of unstructured text data at scale, using natural language processing and artificial intelligence technologies. Some of its customers include Australian enterprise and government clients spanning financial services, retail, healthcare, professional services and local and state government.

Joining the Mantel Group-owned Eliiza are Otso.ai co-founders Samuel Irvine Casey and Sam Gaunt.

“Both Sam and I are stoked about joining Eliiza given its strong reputation for machine learning and artificial intelligence, delivering cutting edge solutions for its clients' problems,” Casey said.

“We are also proud to be joining an organisation that is aligned with us on artificial intelligence ethics, having a voice on the topic and ensuring it never compromises on this value.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Eliiza chief executive James Wilson said, “Many of Eliiza’s clients are looking to tap into insights locked away in customer conversations including emails, contact centre calls, and social media.”

“Samuel and Sam have built a fantastic product in Otso that we believe really complements Eliiza’s offerings. In addition, Samuel and Sam bring a wealth of machine learning experience to our team that will uplift our consulting and product development capabilities.”

In January, Eliiza launched a new data and analytics division led by head of data and analytics Emma Bromet, while also bringing in some 16 new hires.

With the Otso.ai acquisition and the new division, Eliiza said it has grown its team from 40 to 85 team members in the past 12 months.