Mantel Group's Eliiza launches data and analytics division

Melbourne data science company Eliiza has launched a new data and analytics division as it looks to invest more into the discipline.

Eliiza, a subsidiary of consulting group Mantel Group, said the new division was created in response to growing demand for data strategy experts.

The division will be led by Eliiza’s head of data and analytics Emma Bromet, a former executive of competing data science firm Quantium, with some 16 new hires filling out the team.

Bromet, who had already joined Eliiza in April 2021, will also look to double the division’s head count at the end of the 2022 financial year.

“There are a group of companies who know that data is a strategic asset but are under-invested and need help operationalising it,” Bromet said. “There are others who are more advanced in their thinking but need help in a particular area. The division has been set up to bridge the gap between data science and business.”

“We don’t just send our clients two data analysts to solve a problem. We’re interested in the human aspect of data. You can replace tools and technology, but if you can't win hearts and minds, nothing will change. We identify the problem and help organisations build a data roadmap.”

Before joining Eliiza, Bromet was engagement manager at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman from 2019 to 2021, and executive manager of global markets and growth analytics at Quantium. She also worked at UK-based firms Dunnhumby and Kantar Worldpanel in various data and analytics roles.

Bromet said Eliiza is on the hunt for more consultants from “a variety of backgrounds” to the new data and analytics division.

“We are a very diverse team including over 50 percent women. We are looking to hire people with great relationship and strategy skills who will be excellent problem solvers for our clients,” Bromet added.

In December 2021, Eliiza partnered with Government agency Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) to launch a new business unit, Eliiza Research.

The unit aims to aid the research efforts of gravitational-wave astronomy by enhancing Australia’s capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence associated with the field.