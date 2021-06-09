Massive global internet outage: Fastly issue sparks service ‘disruptions’

Massive global internet outage: Fastly issue sparks service 'disruptions'

A massive global internet outage Tuesday impacted a number of websites as a result of a service configuration issue at content delivery cloud provider Fastly.

Fastly confirmed in a Twitter post that a service configuration “triggered disruptions” across its network globally. Fastly said it had moved to disable that configuration.

“Our global network is coming back online,” the company said in a Twitter post at about 7:15 a.m.

Among the websites impacted were bulletin board website Reddit, video streaming service Twitch and a number of news sites including CNN and The New York Times, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector.com, which provides real-time outage monitoring, showed huge spikes in complaints about outages at Hulu, Amazon and others.

A top executive for a solution provider, who did not want to be identified, said the disruption is one more reason why hybrid cloud architecture is winning the day.

“When you put all your eggs in one basket, you leave yourself open to outages like this,” said the executive. “There are no easy answers to maintain 100 percent uptime. You need to do the best you can to have contingency plans in place for an outage. This is why it is important to be working with a solution provider that has the expertise and knowledge to provide consulting and ongoing communications and monitoring.”

The solution provider credited Hewlett Packard Enterprise with staking out an early position in hybrid cloud ,which has proved to be prescient. “Hybrid cloud should be the new norm,” said the executive. “With [on-premises cloud service] GreenLake you can have that cloud-like experience while still having control of your applications on-premises. It is a much more flexible approach and you can react quicker to outages.”

