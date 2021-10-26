Mastercard expands cryptocurrency services with wallets, loyalty rewards

By on
Mastercard expands cryptocurrency services with wallets, loyalty rewards

Mastercard said on Monday it would allow partners on its network to enable their consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency using a digital wallet, as well as reward them with digital currencies under loyalty programs.

The credit card giant said it would offer these services in partnership with Bakkt Holdings Inc, the digital assets platform founded by NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange.

Founded in 2018, Bakkt went public earlier this year through a US$2.1 billion merger with a blank-check company. Shares of the company were up 77% at US$16.19 on Monday.

Mastercard said its partners can also allow customers to earn and spend rewards in cryptocurrency instead of loyalty points.

The company had said in February it would begin offering support for some cryptocurrencies on its network this year.

Last year, rival Visa Inc had partnered with cryptocurrency startup BlockFi to offer a credit card that lets users earn bitcoin on purchases.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, touched a record high of US$67,016 last week after the debut of the first .S bitcoin futures-based exchange traded fund. It has more than doubled in value this year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bitcoin btc cryptocurrency finance mastercard

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband, Optus top Aussie ISP speed rankings

Aussie Broadband, Optus top Aussie ISP speed rankings
Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises

Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises
Swoop announces $41m capital raise

Swoop announces $41m capital raise
Transpire names new director to lead cloud efforts

Transpire names new director to lead cloud efforts

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?