Mav3rik deploys Salesforce CMS to the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia

Sydney-based Salesforce partner and IT consultancy firm Mav3rik has implemented Salesforce CMS to the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) to reduce its team’s workload and improve its site’s user-friendliness.

REIWA is a body for real estate professionals that aims to simplify selling, leasing and buying property for Western Australians. This was the first deployment of Salesforce CMS in APAC.

Mav3rik said prior to the upgrade, REIWA’s internal teams were inundated with a high level of email queries from members who needed access to content, update their information, order products and the company’s team was struggling to manually produce reports.

Mav3rik used Salesforce's Experience Cloud and CMS solution to implement Salesforce’s self-service functions so REIWA’s team could automatically resolve members’ inquiries and generate reports.

Mav3rik co-founder Richard Enojas said the solution had improved REIWA members’ user-experience and reduced back-end administration for REIWA’s internal teams.

“We’re delighted to partner with REIWA in the first major deployment of Salesforce Experience Cloud and CMS in APAC," he said.

“Professional membership bodies are complex environments and improving the member journey was a critical factor in this implementation."

Enojas said Mav3rick enabled REIWA’s users to use self-service to access and update information, browse and enrol in courses, manage subscriptions, run reports, order products and make payments.

“Through creating a single consolidated interface, we’ve dramatically improved the member experience and enabled both REIWA’s members and employees to transform the way they work,” he added.

REIWA executive manager of ICT Michael Bailey said the company was now able to tailor the right log-in to suit the activity of the user while ensuring complex security and access and visibility requirements are met.

“Our ambitious expectations for UX and UI, coupled with limited flexibility around front-end design, meant Mav3rik used both standard and custom features to balance visual design goals with compatibility in the back end," Bailey said.

“It wasn’t just out of the box implementation and it was very much about breaking new ground together.”

REIWA’s new site has also launched an accreditation program, which allows members to track their progress for accreditation and CPD compliance.

Mav3rik’s said on its website that it was is one of a handful of Salesforce’s partners with a seat on Salesforce’s advisory board, which means in addition to implementing its solutions, Mav3rik can directly influence the platform itself.

A previous version of this story included the headline "Mav3rik used NICE's Experience Cloud and CMS solution to implement Salesforce’s self-service functions." This inaccurately mentioned UC vendor NICE instead of Salesforce. CRN regrets this error.