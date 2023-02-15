Mav3rik expands into South Australian market

Fast50 Salesforce and Mulesoft consultancy Mav3rik is moving into the South Australian market, establishing an officing and a team in Adelaide.

Mav3rik co-founder Richard Enojas said South Australia has always been top of mind for the company, due to its highly innovative culture and strong interest from both public and private sectors to adopt market-leading, cloud based innovations which enhance staff and consumer experiences.

The Adelaide office is in addition to Mav3rik's Melbourne, Sydney and Manila ones, with the team there targeting the government, health and life sciences sectors.

With around 80 employees, Mav3rik says it has gone through a record period of growth and increased headcount by more than 150 per cent in the past two years.

Coinciding with the opening of the Adelaide office, Mav3rik said the company has appointed Emily McGowan as a Salesforce Certified Technical Architect to its team.

McGowan will be one of CTAs currently at Mav3rik, and leads the company's public sector industry team and co-leads the "Ladies be Architects" group at the consultancy.

Mav3rik took the sixth place in the 2022 CRN Australia Fast50 rankings.

Sydney-based Mav3rik implemented the Salesforce Health Cloud for federally funded Australian mental health support organisation SANE in October last year, and the Salesforce CMS at the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia in May 2022.