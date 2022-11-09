Maxsum Consulting one of first regional Victorian MSP to secure ISO27001 certification

[Corrected] Bendigo-based MSP Maxsum Consulting are one of the first MSPs in regional Victoria to obtain the certification in the globally recognised ISO27001 Information Security Management Systems Standard.

ISO27001 is an information security management standard that structures how businesses should manage risk associated with information security threats, including policies, procedures and staff training. This certification provides information security guidelines, requirements to protect an organisation’s data assets from loss or unauthorised access and recognised means of demonstrating their commitment to information security management.

The certification is jointly published by the International Organisation for Standardisation, and the International Electrotechnical Commission.

Founded in 2001, Maxsum Consulting provides IT strategic planning, advice, solutions, resources and infrastructure, and are one of the first Victorian MSP outside of metro Melbourne to achieve the certification.

Maxsum identified the need to ensure they have highly secure and optimally managed provisions place to protect assets and systems, including those used to deliver technology services to our clients.

"We're all well aware that cyber threats have continued to escalate in scale, frequency and sophistication over recent years, increasingly targeting organisations of all sizes and their supply chains,” Maxsum Consulting managing director Joe Ciancio said.

“This of course includes MSPs, and with cyber incidents hitting the news daily, clients are looking for concrete assurances from their providers and supply chains that they operate in a highly secure and controlled manner”.

Ciancio explained to CRN that “this was one of the key drivers behind Maxsum embarking on our ISO27001 Certification journey and achieving this globally recognised certification now provides Maxsum with a recognised platform to provide those assurances to our clients, partners, and prospects alike”.

For Maxsum, obtaining certification was the culmination of a year of hard work by information security management and technical leads at the company. This team was involved in planning, testing, auditing and implementing best-in-class information security management practices, processes, toolsets and protections.

The company faced a detailed external audit conducted both remotely and in-person over several days, as well as passing secondary checks then conducted by an External Certification Management Board.

Ciancio told CRN, “As Maxsum transitions into providing Managed IT Security services to complement our traditional managed services offering, having the ISO27001 Certification behind us gives both our team and our clients the best possible foundation for continual proactive cyber security enhancements”.

With the certification, Maxsum is now entitled to use the internationally recognised ISO27001 Certification Mark and be listed as a Certified Organisation on the Joint Accreditation System of ANZ Register.

Maxsum intend to leverage this achievement further to deliver advanced security service and advice to its clients through its managed services engagements with the upcoming release of its Bendigo’s Managed IT security service offering on November 9, 2022.