McAfee unveils online protection solution for small businesses

McAfee has announced a security solution for small business owners in collaboration with Dell Technologies.

Dubbed McAfee Business Protection, the solution aims to help Dell small business customers identify cyber threats and vulnerabilities with a range of security, identity and data monitoring features.

McAfee Business Protection attempts to secure employee devices and online connections from hackers, malware and viruses, in a way that is intuitive and efficient to manage.

This includes customer security policies that allow companies to set automated rules aligned to their business needs.

Other features of McAfee’s solution includes a security console to view the company’s overall protection status, a business protection score to measure online security health and identity monitoring on the dark web to see if employee emails or phone numbers have been compromised.

It also includes user-managed protection, an advanced firewall, a tracker remover, a secure VPN, a Wi-Fi scan, password protection status, security reports and 24/7 support.

“Our business solution is purpose-built with an easy-to-use and scalable model designed to grow with the business."

"Customers will benefit from simple but powerful tools that allow customization while offering industry-leading online protection,” McAfee chief operating officer Gagan Singh said.