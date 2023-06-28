McAfee unveils online protection solution for small businesses

By on
McAfee unveils online protection solution for small businesses

McAfee has announced a security solution for small business owners in collaboration with Dell Technologies.

Dubbed McAfee Business Protection, the solution aims to help Dell small business customers identify cyber threats and vulnerabilities with a range of security, identity and data monitoring features.

McAfee Business Protection attempts to secure employee devices and online connections from hackers, malware and viruses, in a way that is intuitive and efficient to manage.

This includes customer security policies that allow companies to set automated rules aligned to their business needs.

Other features of McAfee’s solution includes a security console to view the company’s overall protection status, a business protection score to measure online security health and identity monitoring on the dark web to see if employee emails or phone numbers have been compromised.

It also includes user-managed protection, an advanced firewall, a tracker remover, a secure VPN, a Wi-Fi scan, password protection status, security reports and 24/7 support.

“Our business solution is purpose-built with an easy-to-use and scalable model designed to grow with the business."

"Customers will benefit from simple but powerful tools that allow customization while offering industry-leading online protection,” McAfee chief operating officer Gagan Singh said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
gagan singh mcafee mcafee business protection security

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Lendlease signs multi-year deal with Optus

Lendlease signs multi-year deal with Optus
Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
SmartPay investigates data breach

SmartPay investigates data breach
Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?