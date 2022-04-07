MCR IT scores HPE servers, storage deployment with Marriott International Hotels

Hotel chain Marriott Sydney Hotels has tapped Sydney-based managed services provider MCR IT to upgrade its servers, storage and backup.

The upgrade replaced Marriott’s legacy infrastructure, which was unable to support new applications, had limited storage capacity, as well as performance issues.

MCR was tapped to replace the legacy gear with a solution based around HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 servers and HPE StoreEver MSL2024 storage. The company also deployed some VMware and Veeam backup solutions.

Marriott’s IT infrastructure supported its check-in system, room service, key card and movie rental system, so the upgrade sought to improve the guest experience through performance improvements, as well as scale the business in line with business requirements.

Marriott said MCR was chosen for being “a trusted partner” with a local service delivery team and expertise in the hospitality and retail industry.

“MCR IT have helped us significantly improve the guest experience by delivering a cost-effective and scalable server, storage and backup solution,” Marriott cluster IT manager Krishna Chua said.

“I was very impressed with the responsiveness of the MCR IT team. Other prospective partners had quoted triple the delivery time – MCR IT delivered even earlier than they had promised.”

Looking ahead, Marriott will continue working with MCR to roll out the new infrastructure across four additional Marriott hotels.

“We are so pleased that we are now looking to implement the solution in four more hotels. It is a true partnership between Marriott and MCR IT,” Chua added.

MCR IT also recently secured a deal with retail food chain Krispy Kreme Australia to move its infrastructure from on-premises to cloud, replacing legacy equipment. The project was centred around a migration to the NBN and Cisco Meraki switches and wi-fi solutions.

In another deal last year, the company upgraded the IT infrastructure of non-profit Odyssey House to Microsoft 365 and Azure, including the replacement of its servers, networks, desktops, intranet and telephony. MCR also procured a number of refurbished laptops and desktops from WorkVentures, an IT social enterprise selling technology solutions to non-profits.