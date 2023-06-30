Medibank faces fourth class-action suit

Medibank faces fourth class-action suit

Medibank said it faces a fourth shareholder class-action lawsuit over a cyberattack incident last year that exposed the personal data of 9.7 million current and former customers.

Earlier in the week, the country's banking regulator told Medibank to set aside A$250 million in extra capital, something analysts believe will affect the firm's ability to pay capital returns to shareholders.

The latest class action alleges the health insurer was involved in "misleading or deceptive conduct," and failed to comply with corporate law and ASX listing rules by not revealing information on its cyber security deficiencies.

The proceedings were filed by Sydney-based law firm Phi Finney McDonald on behalf of people who held interest in Medibank shares between September 10, 2020 and October 25, 2022.

The company intends to defend the proceedings, it said in a statement.

 

medibank ransomware security

