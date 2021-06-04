Meet the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs

It's time again to highlight the vendor representatives who help to keep Australia's partner network busy.



We've brought together this list of more than 130 channel chiefs to help partners connect with product leaders who are keen to partner.

CRN’s Channel Chiefs Directory, now in its sixth edition, remains Australia’s leading listing of partner managers and channel directors.

Significant changes this year include a new chiefs at Nutanix, VMware, Citrix and Access4 amongst others.

Check out the full, interactive CRN Channel Chief Directory for 2021 by clicking here.