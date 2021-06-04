Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Meet the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs

By on
Meet the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs

It's time again to highlight the vendor representatives who help to keep Australia's partner network busy. 

We've brought together this list of more than 130 channel chiefs to help partners connect with product leaders who are keen to partner.

CRN’s Channel Chiefs Directory, now in its sixth edition, remains Australia’s leading listing of partner managers and channel directors.

Significant changes this year include a new chiefs at Nutanix, VMware, Citrix and Access4 amongst others.

Check out the full, interactive CRN Channel Chief Directory for 2021 by clicking here.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
channel chiefs sales & marketing

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services

Most Read Articles

15 Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2021

15 Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2021
Aussie Broadband upgrades forecast despite NBN woes

Aussie Broadband upgrades forecast despite NBN woes
Optus results reveal damage done by 2020

Optus results reveal damage done by 2020
PC shipments to keep growing despite chip shortages

PC shipments to keep growing despite chip shortages

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?