Meet the 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs

By on
After a year of disruption and transformation you can be forgiven if you are finding it hard to keep up with key moves and appointments in the Australian Channel. That's why once again it's time to highlight the vendor representatives who help to keep Australia's partner network busy. 

We've brought together this list of more than 114 channel chiefs to help partners connect with product leaders who are keen to partner.

CRN’s Channel Chiefs Directory, now in its sixth edition, remains Australia’s leading listing of partner managers and channel directors.

Bookmark the CRN Channel Chiefs today!

