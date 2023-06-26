Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Business Transformation Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase projects that have helped to transform a customer’s operations, delivering more efficient operations and business growth.

The six finalists in this category include S5 Technology Group, BluBiz Solutions, Arinco, Thinxtra, Cevo and Area9.

  • S5 Technology Group helped in the consolidation of three separate municipal councils and a water authority, that were merged to form MidCoast Council. Each entity was operating its own independent network and data centre. The transition from MPLS connectivity to a mixture of using communications tower assets, and low cost NBN and cellular services was estimated by Council to be saving over $500,000 per year.
  • BluBiz Solutions worked with JG King Building Group to transform their data network, voice, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. The project delivered an overall saving of 30 percent on communications spend and increased network performance, reliability and security, improved end-user experience and productivity gains.
  • Arinco worked with ForHealth to help the organisation separate from its parent company and migrate their 3000 plus health practitioners and supporting staff onto a new Azure Active Directory and migrate to Microsoft 365. The project reduced the time it takes to set up new devices by 90 percent, from 4-5 weeks to under 48 hours.
  • Thinxtra worked with CouriersPlease to deliver an end-to-end IoT-enabled asset tracking solution to improve the asset management of its 3,500 parcel cages by reducing the number of lost cages and optimising distribution of over 30 million parcels per year. The initial implementation of the solution saved close to $100,000 in replacement costs, in the recovery of 91 cages.
  • Cevo worked with a major financial client in the United States to transition their on-premise trade surveillance technology to a cloud native architecture on AWS. This shift enabled the organisation to reduce operational overheads, improve observability, and gain valuable insights into their platform, driving efficiency and cost effectiveness.
  • Area9 worked with Northern Territory’s utility provider, Power and Water Corporation, to implement a workflow and business management solution across ITSM, HR, procurement and strategy. As part of the transformation, Area9 introduced intuitive, real-time dashboards for task management, SLA tracking, and inter-departmental visibility of work that improved productivity and accountability across the organisation.

The Business Transformation winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

See the winners of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards on stage last year.

