Meet the distribution performance finalists in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards

A partner program making inroads into the not-for-profit sector and an extensive incentive program are the finalists in the Distribution Performance category of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards.

This award recognises distributors that have gone the extra mile for vendors and channel partners. The two 2022 CRN Impact Awards Distribution Performance finalists are:

The rhipe for Change program

Wavelink’s Fortinet incentive and support program

rhipe for Change

rhipe has helped more than 350 partners take Microsoft’s Tech for Social Impact (TSI) initiative to more than 1,000 charities across the Asia Pacific region – helping to reduce the cost barriers preventing non-profits from modernising their technology systems.

No-profits often have highly mobile frontline workforces for whom streamlined communication tools are vital, and reliance on volunteers creates collaboration, device management, security and infrastructure challenges.

rhipe has addressed these challenges under the banner of the rhipe for Change program, an extension of the Microsoft TSI initiative providing partners with access to licensing and pricing arrangements that rhipe offers to charities and not-for-profits. Partners also receive rebates from selling Microsoft products such as Business Premium, and can use incentives to drive campaigns and further activity.

The program also achieved 500 registrations for several webinars including three non-profit security webinars co-branded with rhipe’s premier partners, Powernet, ONGC and Bremmar. rhipe and Microsoft also co-hosted an Azure webinar for non-profits, the first of its kind in the region. The webinars were delivered at no cost to partners and the campaign marketing and demand generation completed by Microsoft.

rhipe was the only APAC distributor with an operating model on the Microsoft TSI program at the time it entered the 2022 CRN Impact Awards.

Matthew Bristow, Operations Manager at ONGC, was among those who praised the program: “Over the past year rhipe has given us access to resources such as co-branded webinars alongside Microsoft, elevating our profile and exposure to hundreds of NFP’s nationally. We’ve had the privilege of helping many new and existing NFP partners access 100’s of donation licenses and thousands of dollars of Azure resources to further their cause and ultimately benefiting the communities they serve,” Bristow stated.

Wavelink’s Fortinet incentive and support program

Wavelink earned the CRN Impact Awards judges’ approval for its extensive Fortinet incentive and support program. This program recognised the importance of incentivising and supporting large and small partners on an ongoing basis – while ensuring they don’t focus solely on one criterion.

While other distributors manage quarterly incentive programs, Wavelink’s Mission Recognition leader board runs continuously over the course of the year. The aim is more consistent engagement and better sales enablement.

The Mission Recognition leader board takes into account sales revenue and enablement and comprises a quarterly leader board and a cumulative, overall leader board for businesses and individuals. Individuals can earn points by completing certifications, attending webinars, and completing quizzes. Every deal registered over AU$25,000 earns points, and sales transactions over AU$50,000 earn 750 points. Partners can earn points and be awarded quarterly incentives such as e-gifts and business-focused rewards, and to attend the main incentive – a trip to Queenstown.

Additionally, Wavelink’s 2022 Formula 1 networking event recognised partners’ Fortinet revenue growth over a three-month incentive period. Engagement was high and return on investment (ROI) was strong, Fortinet reports. This may have been helped by the fact the distributor’s account managers would secure a ticket to the event if their partners did.

Wavelink also regularly runs Fortinet-related webinars and training sessions as well as eight technical enablement sessions a quarter. The distributor also offers sales and technical enablement via face-to-face, virtual labs and workshops.

