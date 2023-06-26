Meet the Modernising Infrastructure Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Modernising Infrastructure Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase projects that move customer IT infrastructure to modern platforms, to support cost savings, efficiencies, growth and innovation.

The five finalists in this category include The Missing link, Precision IT, Arinco, BluBiz Solutions and Cevo.

The Missing Link supported Workforce International Group in an IT infrastructure modernisation initiative, encompassing security enhancements, cloud migration, digital workspace integration and the provision of managed services. The project involved consolidating 24 offices and delivered annual cost savings of $300,000 from eliminating internal IT resources.

Precision IT collaborated with Queensland based tire and wheels distributor, Neta Tire Service and Sales, supporting the organisation to shift its seven warehouses to Microsoft Public Cloud, Office 356, Citrix integrations and Fortinet’s network security solutions.

Arinco worked with The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) to migrate and modernise its professional development platform onto Microsoft Azure, improving RACGP’s development capability, cost savings, improved internal efficiencies and reduced complexities.

BluBiz Solutions supported Onemda to address critical areas of network, security, infrastructure, processes and applications, by migrating to Microsoft Azure, replacing outdated hardware and addressing security vulnerabilities. The transition and onboarding were successfully completed within three months.

Cevo worked with a major financial client in the United States to transition their on-premise trade surveillance technology to a cloud native architecture on AWS. This shift enabled the organisation to reduce operational overheads, improve observability, and gain valuable insights into their platform, driving efficiency and cost effectiveness.

The Modernising Infrastructure winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

