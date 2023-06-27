Meet the Network Evolution Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Network Evolution Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase Australian networking projects that speed up communications, and break down silos between teams, data and environments.

The three finalists in this category include MobileCorp, Ip.Glass and BluBiz Solutions.

MobileCorp supported indigenous-owned Gidarjil Development Corporation with its aerial drone program, utilising the public 5G network to connect Gidarjil Elders with the operations of their local rangers. The project successfully enabled Elders who were physically unable to attend traditional land and sea Country to be connected with their Country, and with the work of the rangers caring for Country. The project allowed the streaming of HD video from the drones across the internet, and also allowed remote control of the underwater drones from a remote location over the air. This had not previously been trialled or achieved in Australia.

Ip.Glass supported rail freight operator Pacific National with its deployment of Fortinet Secure SD-Branch and Secure SD-WAN solutions to protect critical infrastructure against cyber threats, enhance secure network access and reduce networking costs by 50 percent. This partnership enabled Pacific National to modernise its transportation management system and achieve improved security, visibility, and employee wellbeing in remote locations.

BluBiz Solutions worked with MS Plus to address their WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi infrastructure challenges. BluBiz deploy an SD-WAN solution that reduced the organisations costs by 60 percent, consolidated and brought consistency to the LAN environment by aligning it with the WAN infrastructure, as well as transforming the performance and user experience of the Wi-Fi infrastructure. BluBiz were also able to save MS Plus 67 percent on its Microsoft Azure environment.

The Network Evolution winner will be announced at the CRN Australia Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

See the winners of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards on stage last year.