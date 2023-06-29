Meet the Platform Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Platform Innovator Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase providers such as resellers, system integrators and MSPs that have diversified by building their own intellectual property around a third-party platform.

The four finalists in this category include iasset.com’s iasset platform, Oreta’s GlanceX, Araza’s ArCo and Work Perfect’s custom solution built on monday.com.

iasset.com was originally established to improve customer retention and revenue growth for IT distributors. The iasset platform was spun out as a completely separate entity to bring these benefits to all IT businesses, automating and streamlining three key areas: quote creation, expand sales and renewals management.

Oreta launched the tool GlanceX for C-Suite, non-technical executives responsible for IT operations, providing ‘at-a-glance’ visibility across multiple IT domains in a non-technical, intuitive, interface. It translates data from sources including multi-vendor technology management platforms, into information that can be used to manage the business from a financial and commercial perspective.

Araza launched a FinOps services and cloud optimisation product ArCo, to assist enterprise and large government organisations to save money by achieving a lower and more transparent cloud cost. ArCo enables automation to manage cloud cost creep, development and maintenance of financial best practice and corporate alignment of business objectives in the decisions around speed, cost and quality.

Work Perfect built a custom solution using monday.com as the core platform for its client McDonalds to digitise and streamline their business case briefing and approval process. The solution collates underlying data from brief leads and project managers, automatically populating data into a templated PDF which is familiar and user-friendly for senior executives, suppliers and other stakeholders.

The Platform Innovator winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

