Meet the Trusted Systems finalists in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards

A cybersecurity deployment covering thousands of people in 17 countries and a business continuity and disaster recovery rollout to West Africa are among the finalists in the Trusted Systems category of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards.

The three CRN Impact Trusted Systems finalists are:

Ever Nimble’s remote BCDR rollout for Perseus Mining

Ever Nimble was hired by ASX-listed Perseus Mining with the task of solving it international business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) headache that the client had been trying to solve for years. Not only did Ever Nimble achieve this, it did so within a few months, which has enabled the client to focus on improving its broader IT infrastructure.

Ever Nimble implemented a Datto BCDR solution for the miners’ headquarters in Perth, three branch offices and three operating mine sites across Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, replacing an unreliable legacy system along the way.

The international deployment was challenging, making the need for easy deployment particularly important. Poor Internet access at the overseas locations also created a need for a hybrid solution. Ever Nimble overcame these challenges from Australia, shipping eight Datto cloud-powered devices and remotely configuring them, with onsite teams only needing to connect a single cable.

Perseus Mining now has a simple and scalable solution that can be easily replicated across new locations/acquisitions. Additionally, Ever Nimble’s team now spends less than 10 percent of its time managing these solutions, compared to 30 percent of its time managing the previous solution

Interactive’s digital modernisation of APT Travel Group

Rather than completely batten down the hatches after the pandemic hit, Australian business APT Travel Group sought to modernise its IT, to streamline and simplify its operating model to be best placed for when demand for travel returned. It turned to Interactive to help it do this.

Interactive migrated ATG’s 29 key business applications across eight global locations to Azure in six months. This improved ATG’s their time to market and enabled it to quickly implement new digital initiatives, including a new online loyalty portal, vaccination certificate portal and streamlining of systems.

The project involved security, architectural and public cloud teams. On the security front, Interactive helped to re-baseline and improve the company’s risk position, conducting a NIST based risk approach. Cloud-based security protection and an embedded governance service framework improved how risks are managed and mitigated.

Interactive used Microsoft Azure best practice guidelines for migrating ATG’s environment and rebuilding it in the Azure public cloud, providing enhanced security. Now that Interactive has implemented SIEM and its CREST accredited CSOC services, Interactive is consistently monitoring and managing risks.

The project has doubled ATG’s NIST score, reduced costs by 10 percent, enabled ATG to reduced the number of IT partners from 70 to less than 10, and enabled launch of three strategic initiatives launched in six months.

Somerville’s security overhaul for Detmold Group

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced 3000 of its staff to work from home, Australian packaging goods company Detmold Group sought to improve its cybersecurity posture while staff were using personal devices and connecting to centralized resources from uncontrolled environments.

Detmold worked with technology partner Somerville Group for a new endpoint protection deployment, eventually landing on Sophos’ Managed Threat Response technology.

Somerville said the project represented a complete rethink of Detmold’s IT security strategy, going with a holistic solution rather than a patchwork of point solutions from multiple vendors.

The project had to secure IT resources across the company including centralised systems and remote workers, with initiatives such as application control, patching, and hardening, Office macro control, and the enhancement of endpoint and web security.

Somerville helped deploy 1000 Sophos Central Intercept X Advanced with XDR and MTR Advanced solutions on the user side, while the server side had 100 Sophos Central Intercept X Advanced for Server with XDR and MTR Advanced solutions were installed.

Sophos’ professional services team also supported the deployment’s international scope, covering the 3000 staff located in 17 different countries, and to help deliver on time and on budget.

Somerville completed the deployment within four months, starting from the agreement with Sophos in July 2021 until the expiration date of the legacy security tools in October that year.

The result of the deployment meant Detmold’s IT security is now aligned to the Australian Cyber Security Centre Essential Eight guidelines.

Somerville said the Sophos deployment over a three-year period would cost Detmold just over one-fifth less than the alternative of employing an additional five cybersecurity specialists to deliver around-the-clock security support for the company’s operations.