Megaport expands Oracle cloud connectivity

Network-as-a-service provider Megaport has expanded the availability of Oracle FastConnect onramps.

FastConnect is Oracle’s solution for customers wanting to build a dedicated and private connection between Oracle Cloud and their data centre.

Megaport has enabled seven new locations across its network, including Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Zurich, Osaka and San Jose, now with a total of 17 FastConnect onramps enabled.

Megaport also offers customers connecting to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure a virtual routing service, Megaport Cloud Router, which helps remove complexity by allowing customers to connect and route traffic without the need for physical routers.

Oracle Cloud vice president for marketing Ross Brown said, "Megaport's software-defined networking gives customers the performance, speed, and control to do smart business in the cloud."

"With Megaport, our customers now have another option to connect seamlessly with a multi-cloud strategy."

Megaport vice president of cloud services Matt Simpson said network latency and jitter “play an important role” in application performance.

"To ensure peak performance, applications — whether on-premises or in the cloud — should be as close to your infrastructure as possible,” he said.

“Connecting to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure on Megaport allows businesses to localize traffic and optimize their connectivity for performance. Plus, with our API-based integrations with Oracle, customers can get connected in a matter of minutes."

Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
