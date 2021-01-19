Megaport partners with French cloud provider OVHcloud

Network provider Megaport has partnered with France-headquartered cloud provider OVHcloud to bolster its service provider ecosystem.

Megaport chief executive Vincent English said the addition of OVHcloud increased choice choice of service providers for its customers, and would also open more opportunities for local cloud enablement in France.

The company also added more data centre partnerships, including Adelaide-based Sungard, UK-based Kao Data and Netherlands-based NorthC.

Megaport also unveiled the launch date for its Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) offering, which is expected to launch in H2 of FY2021.

MVE is a platform that helps virtualise network functionality like SD-WAN to enable businesses to connect to services through Megaport from more locations globally. Cisco is MVE’s first technology partner with an integration, with more planned in the next few quarters.

“We’re excited for the upcoming release of Megaport Virtual Edge which will allow more businesses to access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of service providers from more locations globally,” English said.

“MVE is a perfect example of the convergence of our innovation roadmap and our channel strategy. Technology partners, like Cisco, will be empowered to offer their customers and resellers a single pane of glass solution to connect branch locations to services and locations in real-time.”

Megaport also disclosed its Q2 2021 results (the quarter ended 31 December 2020), revealing continued growth in monthly recurring revenue to $6.3 million, up 8 percent from the previous quarter. Total revenue meanwhile is $18.7 million, up 8 percent from Q1.

The company also recorded positive cash flow for the first time, which it claimed arrived earlier than expected due to record customer collections. However some one-off annual prepayments will affect cash flow for the next quarter.

“At the halfway mark through Fiscal Year 2021, Megaport is in an excellent position to continue growing our market share for cloud connectivity,” English said.

“The launch of MVE in H2 FY21 will increase our addressable market and open new channel opportunities to strengthen our revenue growth.”