Megaport partners with French cloud provider OVHcloud

By on
Megaport partners with French cloud provider OVHcloud

Network provider Megaport has partnered with France-headquartered cloud provider OVHcloud to bolster its service provider ecosystem.

Megaport chief executive Vincent English said the addition of OVHcloud increased choice choice of service providers for its customers, and would also open more opportunities for local cloud enablement in France.

The company also added more data centre partnerships, including Adelaide-based Sungard, UK-based Kao Data and Netherlands-based NorthC.

Megaport also unveiled the launch date for its Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) offering, which is expected to launch in H2 of FY2021.

MVE is a platform that helps virtualise network functionality like SD-WAN to enable businesses to connect to services through Megaport from more locations globally. Cisco is MVE’s first technology partner with an integration, with more planned in the next few quarters.

“We’re excited for the upcoming release of Megaport Virtual Edge which will allow more businesses to access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of service providers from more locations globally,” English said.

“MVE is a perfect example of the convergence of our innovation roadmap and our channel strategy. Technology partners, like Cisco, will be empowered to offer their customers and resellers a single pane of glass solution to connect branch locations to services and locations in real-time.”

Megaport also disclosed its Q2 2021 results (the quarter ended 31 December 2020), revealing continued growth in monthly recurring revenue to $6.3 million, up 8 percent from the previous quarter. Total revenue meanwhile is $18.7 million, up 8 percent from Q1.

The company also recorded positive cash flow for the first time, which it claimed arrived earlier than expected due to record customer collections. However some one-off annual prepayments will affect cash flow for the next quarter.

“At the halfway mark through Fiscal Year 2021, Megaport is in an excellent position to continue growing our market share for cloud connectivity,” English said.

“The launch of MVE in H2 FY21 will increase our addressable market and open new channel opportunities to strengthen our revenue growth.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisco data centre megaport ovhcloud vincent english

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

5 things to know about the Atos-DXC Technology deal

5 things to know about the Atos-DXC Technology deal
Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
Cognizant to acquire Sydney-based Servian

Cognizant to acquire Sydney-based Servian
Mimecast says hackers hijacked its products to spy on customers

Mimecast says hackers hijacked its products to spy on customers
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?