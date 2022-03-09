Megaport promotes Jim Brinksma to CTO

Brisbane-based, network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Megaport has promoted Jim Brinksma to the recreated role of chief technology officer, from his position as CTO and co-founder of Megaport-acquired InnovoEdge.

Megaport acquired the US-based, multi-cloud and edge automation platform for US$15 (A$ 20.6) million in August last year.

Brinksma is based in New Jersey and Megaport now has four executives and 100 employees in the US. Brinksma will report to Megaport's Brisbane-based boss Vincent English.

The CTO role has been vacant since the departure of Tim Hoffman who held the role from 2017-18.

Megaport said in a statement today that Brinksma will lead the company’s “global technology and engineering organisations and have responsibility for the company’s innovation roadmap.”

“Jim was integral to the development and launch of Megaport ONE, our white-label, multi-tenant SaaS platform that enables service discovery and provisioning through Megaport’s leading network-as-a-service platform,” said English.

“We’re looking forward to Jim bringing his considerable knowledge of cloud, applications, and networking and his track record of innovation to Megaport and to our industry.”

“I am thrilled to take the next step with Megaport in our journey as an established leader and innovator in the NaaS market,” Brinksma said.

“Megaport has revolutionised the way businesses connect, and I’m excited to continue working with our global teams to develop solutions that will further transform how enterprises use the cloud and fundamentally transform their IT architectures.”

Prior to confounding InnovoEdget, Brinksma held technology leadership roles at Ciena BluePlanet and Goldman Sachs. He also served more than seven years in the United States Navy.

Last month, Megaport announced a number of new partnerships in its 2021-22 half-year financial results.

Megaport’s partner program PartnerVantage helped it secure partnerships with disties TD Synnex and Arrow Electronics, systems integrators NTT Ltd and Canon Business Services and local MSPs like Melbourne-based Otto.

PartnerVantage helps deliver NaaS connectivity and manage customer engagements, including quotation, provisioning and invoicing.