Megaport scores slew of partnerships following PartnerVantage portal launch

Megaport has secured a number of new partners to join its indirect sales channel portal, PartnerVantage, following its launch in 2021.

PartnerVantage aims to help Megaport partners like data centre operators, managed service providers, resellers, systems integrators, agents and other technology providers deliver the company's network-as-a-service (NaaS) connectivity.

Some notable partner wins include disties like TD Synnex and Arrow Electronics, systems integrators NTT Ltd and Canon Business Services, and local MSPs like Melbourne-based Otto.

“With the launch of the PartnerVantage portal in November, we have transformed our channel programme to align our NaaS [network-as-a-service] offering for reselling across a variety of indirect channel segments,” Megaport chief executive Vincent English said.

The partner wins were included in Megaport's financial results for the FY2022 first half, which saw increases in revenue and customers.

Megaport PartnerVantage additions, as per Megaport's FY2022 half-year results presentation



Megaport reported revenue of $51.2 million, up 42 percent year over year, and a net loss of $20.2 million. The company also gained 170 new customers during the period. Monthly recurring revenue for the month of December 2021 was $9.2 million, up 46 percent.  

For the period, the company revealed it had 2,455 customers across 768 enabled data centres in 190 cities at the end of December 2021. Of the data centres, 420 are located in North America, 208 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 140 in Asia Pacific. 

“During the first half of fiscal year 2022, the Megaport team delivered an impressive 23 percent growth in monthly returning revenue,” English added.

“In addition to strong service uptake across the board, the team drove Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) sales to surpass 600 installed MCRs globally. With the increased adoption of multicloud architectures, Megaport customers use Megaport cloud routers to enable cloud-to-cloud connections with ease and bill nearly double for Megaport services compared to port-only customers.”

Megaport cloud routers sales increased 20 percent during the period, up from 502 to 603.

“We have aligned our business, through innovation, network footprint, product positioning, and partner-building to be The Edge. The team will stay focused for the remainder of the fiscal year on executing our plan and achieving our revenue and EBITDA targets,” English said. 

