Melbourne AWS partner Transpire Technology acquired by CI&T for $23 million

Melbourne-based digital consultancy and CRN Fast50 alumnus Transpire Technology has been acquired by US-headquartered CI&T for $23.4 million.

Transpire, which counts AWS as one of its vendor partners and Vodafone and Virgin Australia as customers, will add 100 digital specialists to CI&T’s staff and boost the US firm’s Asia-Pacific presence.

"We are excited with the arrival of Transpire to the CI&T Family and with all future possibilities it will spark for Australia and the whole APAC region," CI&T founder and chief executive Cesar Gon said.

Founded in Brazil, CI&T specialises in digital services like strategy, design and engineering services. Its headquarters are in New York, and also has presences in China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, Colombia, in addition to Brazil, the US and Australia. The company’s existing Australian office is in Brisbane.

Transpire chief executive Josh Guest said, “CI&T shares our values and our commitment to make a positive impact on the world through technology. By joining this global family, our strategy and vision are now within reach, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey together.”

Transpire specialises in user experience design, mobile and web development and cloud services on AWS. The company recorded $15.5 million in net revenue in its fiscal year ended in June 2022.

Transpire was included in the 2020 CRN Fast50 and won the 2019 CRN Impact Award for Customer Experience.

CI&T APAC vice president Felipe Rubim said, "With Transpire, our clients will benefit from a comprehensive suite of end-to-end digital capabilities in addition to enhanced regional expertise.”

“As a people-first organisation, there are tremendous opportunities for growth for our collective employees as well as the incredibly diverse and talented pool of professionals in the region we are looking to tap into."

Last year, Transpire appointed former Telstra Purple talent Steve Godbold as its first cloud director to lead its then-emerging cloud practice.