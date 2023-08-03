Melbourne-based Amidata launches new secure cloud object storage service

Melbourne-based data protection managed services company Amidata has launched a new secure object cloud storage service for businesses and government agencies.

The service aims to support data sovereignty and compliance requirements to customers using Quantum storage infrastructure with 100 Year Archive.

The service is “always on” for customer needs, including backup and archiving, disaster recovery, governance and compliance, file and object services, analytics and ransomware protection.

“We are one hundred percent focused on data protection, and we understand that businesses want a secure data repository in the cloud that is set up right the first time and where the cost is affordable and predictable,” Amidata managing director Michael Whelan said.

“Today, customers prefer to work with an expert partner who provides flexibility over the long term."

"Customers can engage with us as they need. If they wish to manage their own object storage bucket we can be hands off. If they require end-to-end management, we can step in."

"If they require set-up support, we can ensure their cloud storage is configured and implemented right first time, with the security, availability and durability required.”

The service also includes enterprise storage for unlimited scalability with self-healing technology to maximise availability and productivity, featuring zero downtime upgrades, an S3-compatible protocol and data geo-spread design as standard.

It is also compatible with AWS platforms and offers geo-redundant storage across three Equinix Tier 4 data centres in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Amidata also offers a number of deployment options, like hot storage, cold storage and hybrid storage depending on individual customer requirements.

“At a time when IT budgets are being constrained and organisations are battling sustained cybersecurity threats, security, reliability and performance are at the core of our secure cloud service,” Whelan said.

“Our north star is to offer the most technologically advanced solutions available, ensuring not just high security but cost predictability.

“Not only do we offer these services but we solve user challenges around internal resourcing and effectively become an extension of our client’s team assisting customers to manage their cloud security.”

Pricing starts at $15 per terabyte per month for hot storage and $5 per terabyte per month for cold storage with no egress charges.

“Our pricing keeps it simple for customers,” Whelan added.

“Based on the consumption per terabyte model, customers can easily predict their costs," he said.