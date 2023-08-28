Melbourne-based Identity Digital retained as .au registry operator

Melbourne-based Identity Digital Australia Pty Ltd has been reappointed by the .au Domain Administration (auDA) as the registry operator for the .au domain for at least another four years.

Identity Digital, formerly known as Afilias Australia Pty Ltd, will continue to support auDA in the administration of the .au domain and to deliver on auDA’s strategic objectives.

The four-year term, which starts in July 2024, also includes an option for the auDA to extend the contract for a further two years.

The appointment follows an open request for tender (RFT) and evaluation process held from May to August this year. Identity Digital was chosen for its strong understanding of the Australian domain name environment, having been named the operator since 2018.

“With over 20 years of experience in registry services delivery, we are thrilled to continue our work with auDA and bring our expertise to support the stable, secure and reliable operation of the .au domain,” Identity Digital chief executive Akram Atallah said.

“Identity Digital Australia has been a reliable and collaborative registry operator, and one that shares our unwavering commitment to global best practice cyber security and reliable registry services," auDA CEO Rosemary Sinclair said.

“We look forward to building on these strengths and delivering greater value to .au registrars and registrants over the term of the new agreement," Sinclair added.

