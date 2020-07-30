Melbourne-based The Migration Company forges alliance with Vocus

Melbourne cloud and data centre service provider The Migration Company (TMC) has secured a strategic alliance with telco Vocus.

The partnership pairs TMC’s data migration capability with Vocus’ high-speed networks, allowing complex and large-scale migrations to AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud up to 40 percent faster than before.

TMC also gains access to Vocus’ wholesale fibre networks as well as its network experts, solution architects, dedicated account teams and strategic partners.

TMC managing director Roux Visser said, “The partnership between Vocus represents a great opportunity for our clients as we marry our best-in-class discovery, migration, management and security services with Vocus’s leading connectivity and collaboration solutions.”

“Our joint capability ensures up to 40 percent faster migrations across private public data centres as well as hybrid and cloud deployments. Vocus’s industry leading connectivity ensure performance, cost efficiency and reliability for ongoing service consumption in an increasingly mobile and remote collaborative workforce.”

The alliance is part of Vocus’ partner program strategy, which saw an overhaul at the end of last year with the aim of building and fostering specialisation within its partner network.

Vocus has partnered with managed and professional services providers, implementation, transition, project management and cloud migration specialists and more.