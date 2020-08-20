Melbourne-based Viatek scores multi-year contract with VIC hospital

IT and business comms provider Viatek has announced it has signed a three-year managed services contract with Maryvale Private Hospital.

Maryvale Private Hospital is a 46-bed private acute medical and surgical hospital located in Morwell, Victoria, a town in the Latrobe Valley area of the state’s Gippsland region.

Viatek would provide Maryvale with IT core infrastructure, including IT service management, cyber security, wireless networking and incident response to help with future-proofing.

Viatek also took over from Latrobe Health Services, a not-for-profit private health insurer that owns the hospital, and the hospital’s provider of IT core infrastructure and support for the past 16 years.

Latrobe Health Services chief information officer Kamran Channa said, “Our aim is to provide Maryvale Private Hospital with a modern IT environment supported by high availability, reliability and industry-leading service levels to ensure that both staff and visiting medical staff have access to the best IT infrastructure resulting in optimal patient care.”

“As a result, we undertook a detailed request for proposal process during which time we conducted a market scan of reputable providers. From the outset, we could see that Viatek was committed to the region and was continually investing in local IT resources.”

Channa added that Viatek was able to provide a service proposal that matched the specific requirements of the hospital.

Viatek will provide managed services for the hospital’s 160 staff and also handle its pending Office 365 migration. An HPE Aruba and Clearpass-based wireless network would also be deployed, along with WatchGuard firewall technology for both endpoint and perimeter-based security.

An IT services lifecycle management process would be deployed to ensure quality deliverables through planning, designing, building, maintaining, improving and optimising IT infrastructure.

Viatek chief executive William Gibb said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Maryvale Private Hospital and look forward to deploying the combination of our leading technology and professional services to support the hospital deliver on positive patient outcomes.

“Ultimately, we’re keen to see the hospital enjoy good quality, round-the-clock support and the delivery of a modern IT environment in the years ahead by reducing risk and increasing service levels.”