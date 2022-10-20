Melbourne-based Zetaris lures ex-Snowflake technical guru

By on
Melbourne-based Zetaris lures ex-Snowflake technical guru
Kent Graziano, Zetaris chief technical advisor

Melbourne-based analytical data virtualisation firm Zetaris continues to attract interest from the US, appointing former Snowflake chief technical evangelist Kent Graziano as its chief technical advisor.

Graziano has come out of “semi-retirement” to work for Zetaris, after leaving Snowflake in late 2021. He has 25 years’ experience designing data warehousing and analytics solutions and is an author and public speaker agile, data modeling, data warehousing, Data Vault 2.0, and data architecture.

Graziano’s “extensive understanding of the data warehouse market will be invaluable in guiding the global evolution of our Networked Data Platform,” said Zetaris CEO and founder Vinay Samual.

“His insight will be indispensable as we craft our product roadmap and expand our go-to-market strategy,” Samual said.

Zetaris was founded in 2013 and aims to enable analysis of data wherever it resides, removing the need to move or duplicate it into a centralised data warehouse, cloud or lake for analysis –  removing the need for extraction, transformation and loading processes. 

The company sees an opportunity to help enterprise data warehouse, business intelligence and advanced analytics customers with on-premises and legacy systems migrate to cloud-based data platform solutions such as Snowflake.

It raised USD$30 million from In-Q-Tel (backed by the CIA), Exto Partners, Vulpes Ventures Singapore, 72 Capital and others earlier this year.

Zetaris is Ingram and Azure marketplaces and its Australian partners include Accenture, Deloitte, Telstra, PwC, EY and DXC Technology.

“What’s exciting is the possibilities presented by real-time analytics,” Graziano said. “Zetaris has an innovative platform that enables data-driven organisations to get immediate insight and value without transferring all their data immediately to the cloud.”

In April 2022, Zetaris appointed David Whiteing as their chief operating officer and executive director.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
kent graziano snowflake software zetaris

Partner Content

Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Check Point&#8217;s Leo Lynch

Check Point’s Leo Lynch
Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?

Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?
RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?