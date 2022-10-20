Melbourne-based Zetaris lures ex-Snowflake technical guru

Melbourne-based analytical data virtualisation firm Zetaris continues to attract interest from the US, appointing former Snowflake chief technical evangelist Kent Graziano as its chief technical advisor.

Graziano has come out of “semi-retirement” to work for Zetaris, after leaving Snowflake in late 2021. He has 25 years’ experience designing data warehousing and analytics solutions and is an author and public speaker agile, data modeling, data warehousing, Data Vault 2.0, and data architecture.

Graziano’s “extensive understanding of the data warehouse market will be invaluable in guiding the global evolution of our Networked Data Platform,” said Zetaris CEO and founder Vinay Samual.

“His insight will be indispensable as we craft our product roadmap and expand our go-to-market strategy,” Samual said.

Zetaris was founded in 2013 and aims to enable analysis of data wherever it resides, removing the need to move or duplicate it into a centralised data warehouse, cloud or lake for analysis – removing the need for extraction, transformation and loading processes.

The company sees an opportunity to help enterprise data warehouse, business intelligence and advanced analytics customers with on-premises and legacy systems migrate to cloud-based data platform solutions such as Snowflake.

It raised USD$30 million from In-Q-Tel (backed by the CIA), Exto Partners, Vulpes Ventures Singapore, 72 Capital and others earlier this year.

Zetaris is Ingram and Azure marketplaces and its Australian partners include Accenture, Deloitte, Telstra, PwC, EY and DXC Technology.

“What’s exciting is the possibilities presented by real-time analytics,” Graziano said. “Zetaris has an innovative platform that enables data-driven organisations to get immediate insight and value without transferring all their data immediately to the cloud.”

In April 2022, Zetaris appointed David Whiteing as their chief operating officer and executive director.