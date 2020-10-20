Melbourne data science consultancy Eliiza hires Qantas tech boss Natalie Rouse Ganderton to lead Sydney expansion

Melbourne-based data science and engineering consultancy Eliiza has appointed former Qantas emerging technology lead Natalie Rouse Ganderton to lead its expansion into Sydney.

Eliiza specialises in data science and engineering with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company counts Google Cloud and AWS as its vendor partners and operates under parent company Mantel Group, together with CMD Solutions, Kasna and DigIO.

In her new role, Ganderton will lead Eliiza’s Sydney-based team while working remotely from Auckland, New Zealand.

Speaking on her appointment, Ganderton said she was excited by the opportunity to join Eliiza and Mantel Group at a pivotal time for many organisations.

“I’m optimistic about joining Eliiza right now because the people are amazing and the quality of work is outstanding, and there is a real growth mindset,” she said.

“I also look forward to being part of Mantel Group as a whole. Their principles and value set are closely aligned with my own and I am keen to see how far we can drive things forward on multiple fronts. Working with the other brands and looking not just within our own bubble, but at what can be delivered across many facets of an organisation is where real transformation happens.”

Eliiza chief executive James Wilson said he was thrilled to have a leader of Ganderton’s capability join the team.

“Natalie is a proven leader in the data science and engineering space and her skills have taken her around the world. We’re very excited to now have her in our camp. This is a very important hire for Elliza,” he said.

“We’ve been a largely Melbourne-based company, but as Mantel Group and Elliza are expanding and hiring nationwide and companies are looking to us for solutions that will prepare them for a world beyond 2020, our scope for growth is exponential. I look forward to working with Natalie.”