Melbourne ISV CT4's Cirrus Backup joins Microsoft's Azure commercial marketplace

Melbourne-based data software vendor CT4 has revealed its Cirrus Backup data protection offering has been listed on Microsoft's Azure commercial marketplace.

Cirrus Backup, built on technology from backup vendor Veeam, is an online automated Microsoft 365 information protection and backup tool for Microsoft emails, calendars and contacts, as well as SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive data.

In the company's announcement, CT4 said the listing also coincides with recent upgrades to Cirrus Backup, including enhancements to customer view, billing, backup and RBAC experiences.

CT4 chief technology officer Dan Pearson said the company's customers would now be able to transact directly through Microsoft Azure commercial marketplace, streamlining the company’s deployment and management process. He added the listing would also allow CT4 to create special deals and discounts for customers and partners and save them costs.

“For our customers, they can now sign up for Cirrus Backup directly from their Microsoft account via the Azure Marketplace and manage their subscription via the Azure portal,’’ Pearson said.

“By purchasing via Microsoft, users are able to pay for their Cirrus Backup subscription through an existing Microsoft agreement such as an Enterprise Agreement, even drawing down on their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).”

Microsoft's Azure commercial marketplace catalogues solutions from its ISV partners, where they can create, publish and manage their commercial marketplace offers in the vendor's Partner Centre.

Pearson added joining the marketplace would simplify the procurement process, meaning customers can get started more easily.

“We create custom deals to suit specific service offerings, allowing partners to focus on getting their customer protected, while leaving the price plans to us and the billing to Microsoft,’’ Pearson said.

In the announcement, Microsoft general manager of Microsoft Azure Platform Jake Zborowski said, “We’re pleased to welcome Cirrus Backup to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

In March this year, Cirrus Backup secured a spot on Ingram Micro Cloud's marketplace, adding to the distributor's Microsoft backup offerings.

Formerly known as Canopy Tools Group, CT4 comprises a managed services provider business and spin off company Canopy Tools, a developer of IoT device and cloud management and control software solutions. The company recently acquired private cloud solutions provider NewBase Computer Services in 2021 and Melbourne-based consulting firm Adams Consulting Group (ACG) in 2020.