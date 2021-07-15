Melbourne Microsoft partner Lab3 expands into Sydney, New Zealand

Anthony Wales (Lab3)

Melbourne-based Microsoft partner and CRN Fast50 winner Lab3 has announced new offices in Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand.

The Sydney office in the city’s north will be established in October to provide a local base for its 40 staff based in Sydney and New South Wales, while also housing its Lab3 Security team, led by Lab3’s director of network and security Anthony Wales

The Auckland office, which brings Lab3’s full suite of services, opened earlier this month, with former Telstra executive David Boyes tapped as the CEO of Lab3’s New Zealand business.

“With LAB3, it is first and foremost about the success of our clients. This is what has driven our growth, accelerated innovation and product leadership, and motivated us to expand in Sydney and New Zealand,” Lab3 chief executive Chris Cook said.

The company has a number of Sydney- and New South Wales-based enterprise clients, including a global ISV, federal and state government agencies and insurance and banking corporations.

Commenting on the new Sydney office, Anthony Wales said, “Security is also front of mind for clients in every industry sector.”

“The public expectation is for the highest standards but at the same time, for remote work and online services to be smooth and easily accessible.

“Virtual delivery is possible and can be done extremely efficiently, but face to face, LAB3 can work alongside clients to build stronger partnerships with a future focus and to really capitalise on cloud investment.”

