Melbourne MSP Crash Technology to acquire Tek Support

Melbourne-based Crash Technology is set to acquire fellow managed services provider Tek Support for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is part of Crash’s plans to grow its IT managed services offering to small and medium-sized businesses, expanding the business to more verticals.

Based in Mulgrave, Victoria, Tek Support was founded in 1982 and has specialised in delivering IT systems to customers like hardware suppliers and health and community care providers. Its vendor partners include Fortinet, Datto and Cisco.

Tek’s main offering is its Wi-Fi solution, backed by Fortinet, and also offers services like business continuity, security, network infrastructure, domain names, web hosting, hardware and more.

“Today marks another significant step in our growth,” Crash Technology managing director Dean Attard said.

“This is a milestone for both the teams, through this acquisition we continue to strengthen and build on our IT security, business continuity and IT managed services offering to the ANZ SMB market.”

Following the acquisition, Tek Support managing director Rob Secombe will retire to spend more time with family.

“It was always my goal to reach 40 years in business and provide reliable, consistent, honest IT services,” Secombe said.

“I am pleased to hand over to Crash Technology who have been in business for over 20 years and have a similar culture, work ethic and attention to detail towards their customers.”

Last year, Crash acquired Keilor Park, Melbourne-based ITLX, which specialises in managed services, cloud, virtualisation, backup and disaster recovery, domain names and web hosting, among others.

Crash, based in Gladstone Park, Melbourne, specialises in IT outsourcing, remote and onsite support, virtualisation, networking, cloud services, office setup and relocations, among others.

