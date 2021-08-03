Melbourne MSP Seisma acquires Salesforce partner Smartapps

IT professional services group Seisma has acquired Melbourne-based Salesforce partner Smartapps for an undisclosed sum.

Seisma plans to bring Smartapps’ enterprise cloud applications and delivery solutions as an additional platform to deliver digital transformation services for its enterprise customers.

Seisma chief executive Robert Hogeland said the acquisition supports the company’s goal of curating services for its customers and also complements Seisma's recent acquisition of cloud migration specialists coIB in January 2021.

"With the acquisition of Smartapps, our group is now one of the largest privately-owned Salesforce partners in Australia,” Hogeland said.

"Smartapps application development and data analytics services will enable Seisma to add significant value to customers in enterprise cloud applications, API-based customisation, as well as business technology advisory services."

Smartapps managing director Daniel Blyth said, "We're excited by the opportunity for Smartapps to grow as part of Seisma and see great synergies to expand our footprint with wider services."

"Smartapps has a proven record of creating innovative solutions with our customers and, with Seisma's scale, the opportunities are tremendously exciting."

This would be Seisma's second acquisition this year after Melbourne based specialist IT consulting business coIB in January 2021, a company that specialises in data migrations, digital operations, DevOps and workplace transformations.

Hogeland at the time said the company was a strong fit for Siesma's IT services business and helps grow the cloud service offering.