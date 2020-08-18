Melbourne MSPs Milan Industries and DWM Solutions merge

Melbourne-based IT service providers Milan Industries and DWM Solutions have announced that they have merged following a long-standing partnership.

The combined entity would have 30 total staff and seven offices across Australia and the Philippines, with vendor partners including Microsoft, Datto, Dell, 8X8 and Sophos.

Together the business would offer IT support services to both multinational SMB and mid-market businesses, including managed IT services, business continuity services, IT security and more.

DWM Solutions, which stands for “Don’t Worry Mate”, was founded in 2002 by Nick and Jeni Clift as a family-owned and run IT service provider based in Echuca in regional Victoria, before moving to Melbourne suburb Moonee Ponds in 2017.

DWM Solutions managing director Nick Clift said, “An unyielding commitment to the regional staff, locations and clients of DWM Solutions is and always will remain the core of DWM Solutions.”

“By joining forces with Milan Industries, our ability to support our regional clients with cloud services, hosting, telecommunications and all their business needs will be strengthened,”

Director and general manager Jeni Clift said, “For years, we had big visions for DWM. When Nick and I co-founded DWM in regional Victoria, we always knew that being outside of the major metro area would challenge our vision.”

“In 2017, we made the move back to Melbourne after 20 years in Echuca. Since then, we’ve been searching for the perfect business to join with – a business that shared our vision and our values. Now, we’re confident and excited that merging with Milan Industries is the right way forward for all of us!”

Milan Industries meanwhile was founded by Milan Rajkovic in 2004 while he was a high school student, setting up headquarters in Melbourne to provide hosting, internet and cloud telephony services in addition to managed IT and security services.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to build over the last 16 years. I’m really excited by what the future holds for both businesses,” Rajkovic said.

Nick Clift and Rajkovic will jointly lead the business, with Rajokovic focusing on technical strategy and direction and Clift managing strategic relationships. No decision has been made on the combined entity’s future branding, so both will operate on their existing brands in the meantime.

Following the merger, the head office would be Milan Industries’ Northcote headquarters, with branch offices in Moonee Ponds, Echuca, Bendigo, Geelong and Shepparton in Victoria, as well as in Tocumwal, NSW and Manila, Philippines.

“With multiple sites all over the state, we are looking to extend our reach throughout Victoria,” Rajkovic said.