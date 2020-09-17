Melbourne MSPs Revolution IT, Shelde merge as Ampion

Melbourne-based managed service providers Revolution IT and Shelde have merged to form Ampion.

The new company combines Revolution IT’s quality assurance services and Shelde’s cybersecurity and digital engineering offerings, forming a mid-tier MSP targeting both large and small businesses.

The merger aims to provide Australian businesses the breadth of capabilities of a large global systems integrator along with the depth of skill of a specialist boutique MSP.

Leading Ampion as chief executive is Revolution IT CEO Jamie Duffield, while Shelde CEO Bruce Williams took the role of head of enterprise solutions group.

Speaking on the merger, Duffield said, “Ampion is engineering focused. Our Australia wide team delivers specialisation at scale with three integrated service streams across software assurance, technology security and digital transformation.”

“The key to remaining competitive, relevant and successful is through reducing complexity and delivering quality customer experiences, in a secure and timely manner. Ampion has the combined skill set and breadth of practical experience to support its clients in meeting these challenges and helping to successfully accelerate their digital aspirations.”

Williams said, “The need for innovation is imperative in this new climate. The specialist needs of our clients are continually increasing. We offer them a trusted partner with the insight and practical knowledge needed to deliver organisational transformation with confidence.”

Ampion also signed Australia Post as its newest major customer and first as a merged entity, signing a four-year contract to replace Capgemini as its main services provider.

Speaking on the win, Duffield credited Ampion’s local scale and expertise to deliver large programs of work while also being a more secure alternative to the multinational SIs.

“Australia Post recognised this and recently appointed us as its testing services partner, a four-year commitment to continue its impressive digital operation transformation,” he said.