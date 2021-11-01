Melbourne MSSP PMT Security expands into telco, mobile remediation services

Melbourne-based cybersecurity services provider PMT Security has expanded into telecommunications, with a focus on mobile device remediation services.

Mobile phone remediation services involve fixing reception issues like heavy structures, terrain or other factors, to help facilitate mobile phone use in businesses, like making payments, researching and click-and-collect transactions for retail customers.

PMT said it also has a capability to remotely monitor network coverage and reception in any given area to track performance, where it can intervene if reception drops below a certain level.

Leading the new division is Sam Jamil, who was hired as operations manager for telecommunications from engineering and manufacturing firm RFI Technology Solutions.

Jamil is tasked to lead a team of project managers and work closely with radio-frequency (RF) designers to develop mobile-friendly retail spaces.

“Mobile remediation is becoming increasingly important in the consumer retail and commercial environments, and it is very exciting to have this opportunity to build up a dynamic new division at PMT Security,” Jamil said.

“The company is growing rapidly due to its vision and willingness to embrace new technologies, and the move to open a telecommunications division is testament to that.”

PMT Security said it sees mobile remediation as a core growth area over the coming years and expects the division to be another source of growth. The launch also coincided with a recent contract win from an undisclosed “leading national” retailer.

“The service we provide can save facility managers and retail corporations hundreds of thousands of dollars, as we can improve reception in a short deployment time, with minimal carrier involvement and infrastructure,” Jamil added.

“This allows us to provide improved services at the lowest cost, enhancing mobile coverage for multiple carriers – whoever the customer chooses to use as their provider.”

PMT Security managing director Darren Taylor said, “Adding a telecommunications department is a logical step in the evolution of PMT Security. We are heavily involved in large retail spaces already, through our core security design and deployment.”

“We have systems in place that evaluate and maximise the use of any given space for cameras, access points, alarms and other situational awareness equipment. It makes good sense to enter this space and extend our services to some of Australia’s most well-known companies.”