Melbourne print reseller B2B Technologies looks to Europe for new vendors

Melbourne-based print reseller B2B Technologies is looking to bolster its service offerings with a market research mission to Europe.

The company has sent production specialist Jeffrey Slater to lead the market research and insight gathering mission, assuming the new role of global technology ambassador.

Slater will be based out of Portugal throughout the stint and will liaise with both print vendors and end users across Europe.

"We feel it is vital to understand where the world is heading in this ever-evolving industry, and Jeffrey will take on an active role in discovering the European direction on the print industry, and what we in Australia can adopt to be ahead of the competition," B2B Technologies director and Melbourne manager Sam Belleli said.

The company said the mission will look into technologies like Ricoh’s 5th colour print technology and Kyocera’s TASKalfa Pro 15000c Inkjet offering, and the insights gathered aim to help set B2B apart from its competitors and open its door to more opportunities.

The mission also aims to gain insights into the future of the global print, advertising and
graphic design marketplace.

B2B said it has made temporary arrangements to cover Slater’s production specialist role in his absence, but he will also continue to support the Melbourne-based sales team as ambassador.

"We are very pleased to have had Jeffrey on our team and his 35 years of production print and industry experience has been invaluable,” Belleli added.

B2B hired Slater out of Fuji Xerox in 2021 where he was a long-time advertising and media specialist, with the company at the time looking to push into the advertising and design markets.

