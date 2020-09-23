Melbourne SAP partner Acclimation wins contract with DuluxGroup

By on
Melbourne SAP partner Acclimation wins contract with DuluxGroup

Melbourne-based IT consultancy Acclimation has been tapped by Australian paints manufacturer DuluxGroup to deploy SAP software to its Papua New Guinea office.

Acclimation deployed SAP Business ByDesign, a cloud ERP solution for midmarket customers.

The contract sought to help DuluxGroup bring its PNG office and its systems to align with its Australian and New Zealand operations, which were already using SAP.

Acclimation managing director Cameron Sherrard said, “By deploying SAP Business ByDesign, DuluxGroup PNG can extract more detailed data on its products and stock, helping decision-makers better understand the data available. Implementing this new solution helps DuluxGroup PNG provide data and insights that can be used for more informed decision-making on forecasting, stock, and production.”

SAP Business ByDesign integrated DuluxGroup PNG’s inventory, orders, sales, manufacturing and shipping. It also helped company salespeople generate more sales as they turn around accurate quotes more efficiently, and they also get access to inventory analysis to help identify and reduce stock adjustments.

DuluxGroup PNG general manager Simon Bairstow said, “Deploying the new solution was a critical step for the team, as it lets us create proposals and quotes more easily, process orders and remotely check inventory, as well as communicate with the Australian office more efficiently.”

“The implementation was smooth, and working with Acclimation has been a true partnership. SAP Business ByDesign gives us full control and lets us move faster. With data and insights at our fingertips, we can make more informed decisions on forecasting, stock and production to help us maintain market share in a competitive market.”

