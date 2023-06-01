Melbourne SAP shop Bourne Digital bought by Accenture

Melbourne's Bourne Digital has been swallowed up by global professional services giant Accenture, for an undisclosed sum.

Through the acquisition, Accenture hopes to bolster its SAP offerings, particularly in financial services, resources and health and travel industries.

All 66 staff will join the Accenture SAP Business Group in Australia.

"Joining forces with Accenture gives us the opportunity to scale to meet the emerging needs of SAP customers and address the increasing demand for SAP Business Technology Platform services globally. Selim Ahmed, chief executive of Bourne Digital, said.

“It will provide our experienced professionals -- with their design DNA and deep SAP skills -- with new development opportunities and career growth while helping Accenture further strengthen its leadership position in Australia,” Ahmed added.

Billed as a digital design agency, Bourne Digital was founded in 2015 and has been a member of the SAP AppHaus Network since 2018.

It provides digital and cloud solutions, user experience design and applications, workflow streamlining and other services.

Bourne Digital counts Linfox, Australia Post, Spotlight, Ruralco, Proquo, Ausnet and Powercor as customers, among others.