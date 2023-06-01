Melbourne SAP shop Bourne Digital bought by Accenture

By on
Melbourne SAP shop Bourne Digital bought by Accenture

Melbourne's Bourne Digital has been swallowed up by global professional services giant Accenture, for an undisclosed sum.

Through the acquisition, Accenture hopes to bolster its SAP offerings, particularly in financial services, resources and health and travel industries.

All 66 staff will join the Accenture SAP Business Group in Australia.

"Joining forces with Accenture gives us the opportunity to scale to meet the emerging needs of SAP customers and address the increasing demand for SAP Business Technology Platform services globally. Selim Ahmed, chief executive of Bourne Digital, said.

“It will provide our experienced professionals -- with their design DNA and deep SAP skills -- with new development opportunities and career growth while helping Accenture further strengthen its leadership position in Australia,” Ahmed added.

Billed as a digital design agency, Bourne Digital was founded in 2015 and has been a member of the SAP AppHaus Network since 2018.

It provides digital and cloud solutions, user experience design and applications, workflow streamlining and other services.

Bourne Digital counts Linfox, Australia Post, Spotlight, Ruralco, Proquo, Ausnet and Powercor as customers, among others.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accenture bourne digital sap strategy

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?