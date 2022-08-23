Melbourne security consulting firm Phronesis Security hires Trustwave's Barry Grek as governance, risk and compliance lead

Melbourne-based cyber security consultancy Phronesis Security has named Barry Grek as its director of governance, risk and compliance.

Grek, who was hired from Trustwave, will lead the development of Phronesis’ strategic advisory services, with a focus on culture-centric cyber strategies, risk management programs and IRAP and PCI services.

Commenting on the hire, Phronesis chief executive and founder Elliot Dellys said the appointment will be pivotal in continuing to accelerate the firm's growth while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

“There are few people that understand cyber security in Australia better than Barry”, Dellys said.

“Equally importantly, Barry shares our vision of cyber security for good. Culture is vitally important for us and having someone of his calibre that shares our ethos is a game-changer.”

Grek’s hiring also comes following Phronesis’ recent B Corp certification in June, making the firm the first B Corp certified cyber security company in Australia, according to the company. It also comes after Phronesis was named a PCI DSS Qualified Security Assessor Company, which allows the firm to perform compliance audits for organisations storing or processing credit card information.

Grek was most recently director and security advisor at managed detection and response specialist and Optus subsidiary Trustwave from 2020 to 2022, and regional director at security consultancy Hivint (now part of Trustwave) from 2016 to 2020.

He also worked at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, Canberra security services firm Stratsec (now part of BAE) and telco firm Commander.

Commenting on his new role, Grek said, “I'm really excited to be joining Phronesis Security and working with Elliot again, who is building an organisation with shared core values and an ethos of doing things for the betterment of those around us.”

“What also attracted me is that Phronesis Security has built this into the fundamental operations of the business and its culture.”