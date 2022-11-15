Melbourne security ISV Cydarm Technologies looks to expand into the US through incubator program

By on
Melbourne security ISV Cydarm Technologies looks to expand into the US through incubator program
Vaughan Shanks (Cydarm)

Melbourne-based cyber incident response vendor Cydarm Technologies will look to expand into the United States through an incubator program with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).

Cydarm has been awarded entry into the two-month iCyberCenter@bwtech global incubator program within the University, providing the company technical and business support and mentorship to help it break into the US cyber market.

Founded in 2017, Cydarm was one of the first graduates of Melbourne cyber security startup accelerator CyRise. Cydarm's platform provides case management functionality to help cybersecurity operations teams collaborate, integrate and respond to threats.

Cydarm sells to enterprise customers and managed security services providers, as well as companies with virtual or hybrid security operations centres (SOCs).

Cydarm said the iCyberCenter@bwtech program also includes a CEO-level Executive Training Program to help it accelerate its understanding of the US cyber market and provide support for developing US market entry business strategies.

“Attracting innovative international companies like Cydarm to the research and technology park at bwtech@UMBC fits well with our strategic focus and goals,” bwtech@UMBC director of entrepreneurial services Marjie Cota said.

“We look forward to providing the programs and services to assist Cydarm with making a successful soft landing into Maryland!"

Cydarm also revealed it is also taking part in an Austrade Landing Pad Boot Camp in New York this week, joining other Australian regulatory technology (RegTech) firms also looking to expand into the US market.

Cydarm founder and chief executive Vaughan Shanks said, “We are excited to have been accepted into the iCyberCenter@bwtech incubator program and look forward to scaling our United States go-to-market strategy, while continuing our ongoing product development to solve the most pressing security challenges.”

“Additionally, we are delighted to have the support of Austrade and look forward to participation in the upcoming RegTech Global Showcase in New York.”

At the boot camp, the company will show off its case management capabilities and its attribute-based access control model and report builder for data sharing.

Austrade NY’s trade and investment commissioner Steve Rank said, “Australia is the world’s third largest RegTech hub, behind the US and the UK, with over 10 percent of all RegTechs headquartered in Australia.

“Austrade is delighted to welcome Cydarm Technologies and another five leading Australian RegTech companies participating in Austrade’s New York Landing Pad program which includes an intensive boot camp to help accelerate their expansion into the US market.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
austrade cydarm cydarm technologies security software university of maryland

Partner Content

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue

Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue
Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia
Cirrus scores $11.5 million in contracts

Cirrus scores $11.5 million in contracts

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?