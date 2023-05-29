Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

By on
Amit Singh, Happily Transformed.

Melbourne-based start-up Happily Transformed is set to launch this week, aiming to provide digital transformation consulting services comparable to the 'big four' consultancies.

Happily Transformed’s founder and director - and channel veteran - Amit Singh spoke to CRN Australia ahead of the company’s launch on June 1.

Singh highlighted that Happily Transformed aims to address a “significant gap in the market,” offering two core services to overcome the challenges organisations face during digital transformations.

These challenges include lack of resources, difficulty in finding the right talent or trustworthy partners, and issues around staying on track during a transformation.

The first service offering is ‘leadership as-a-service’, which focuses on helping organisations with their strategy, delivery leadership and organisational change management.

Singh said this service will help organisations to “create an achievable strategic plan, considering the balance between immediate results and sustained change, and drive it through to execution.”

He said that Happily Transformed would also be providing sourcing solutions, focused on recruitment, short-term resourcing and partner concierge.

Singh added that these solutions aim to “accelerate the process of strategically sourcing the skills required to enable the delivery of the plan.”

Singh also said he will be leveraging his 20 years of leadership and industry experience from Logicalis, Accenture, Olikka, Versent and DigiRen, where he specialised in technology consulting, strategy, and digital transformation.

He said the company’s “deep understanding of the market and deep industry experience with technology and transformation” would allow them to “advise customers on the best ‘bang for buck’ approach to acquire the skills they need to succeed” and “create a realistic and executable plan.”

The company aims to compete with bigger players, including the big four consulting firms, but aims to deliver the same benefits “for a fraction of the cost.”

“Our ecosystem of partners provides specialised products and services.

Whilst a 'big four' [consultancy] may have many of these capabilities all under one roof, we are able to present a ‘consortium’ of partners to our customers without the premium price tag,” Singh said.

The Happily Transformed team currently comprises four founding partners, as well as another two freelancers.

“We anticipate we’ll likely add another two to four employees by the end of the calendar year,” he added.

Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
