Melbourne startup Platformer acquired by enterprise software vendor WSO2

US-based open source technology provider WSO2 has acquired Melbourne startup Platformer to enhance its cloud-based application development capabilities.

Platformer provides an enterprise-grade cloud native application platform for enterprise developers and DevOps to deploy and manage containerised workloads on Kubernetes.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Platformer also has a presence in Sri Lanka. WSO2 has been operating in Australia since opening a Sydney office in 2018.

Platformer co-founder and former chief executive Kanchana Wickremasinghe will join WSO2 as vice president and product manager for Choreo Data Plane.

“WSO2’s software for API management, integration and CIAM is powering the digital services of some of the world’s largest organisations, and with Choreo, the company is driving a new level of innovation and agility powered by Kubernetes,” Wickremasinghe said.

“In joining WSO2, we have an opportunity to pursue our shared vision of empowering enterprises to leverage cloud-native engineering in scaling their digital businesses while fostering greater developer collaboration, speeding release cycles, and maximising the cost efficiency of their cloud-native applications.”

The company said in a statement that the acquisition was made to extend the Kubernetes capabilities of WSO2’s integration platform-as-a-service, Choreo, which allows developers to engineer in low-code and pro-code simultaneously; build, test and deploy in Kubernetes; manage APIs; share them in a marketplace; and observe performance.

The Platformer console enhances Choreo’s Kubernetes-based deployment capabilities to support multiple regions, multiple cloud providers, and private clouds.

It will also allow Choreo to expand beyond the open-source Ballerina programming language to support the DevOps management of containerised workloads. It will also allow for central management of the development, deployment and monitoring of cloud-native applications and the building of cloud apps for vendor-neutral Kubernetes in a cloud-agnostic way.

“We are excited by the local impact of this partnership, further enhancing WSO2’s presence in Australia and throughout the region as a leader of innovation in API-first lifecycles, microservices, and CIAM security in order to streamline business objectives and digital transformation,” WSO2 vice president and ANZ general manager Tass Melissinos said.