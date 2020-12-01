Melbourne telco Activ8me discloses NBN outage

Melbourne-based NBN retail service provider Activ8me has revealed that its customers on NBN connections are experiencing a “significant outage”.

The company said the services have been taken offline since 12:00pm on Sunday, 29 November and are still down as of today.

“Activ8me are currently experiencing a significant outage impacting customers connecting on all NBN Technologies (Skymuster, Fixed Wireless, HFC, FTTx),” the status page read.

“The impact of this outage is that multiple customer services are unable to authenticate and establish an internet connection. This issue is intermittent and sporadic, that customer services may authenticate and establish an internet connection to later go offline.”

Activ8me said engineers are currently investigating the root cause of the issue and to request that customers not overload the telco’s call centre until the outage is resolved.

“Activ8me understands the frustration experienced when the internet is not working and apologises for this unplanned interruption.”

Users have taken to social media and online forums to discuss the outage:

CRN has contacted NBN Co for comment and if other RSPs have also been impacted by the outage.

