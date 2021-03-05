Melbourne tree management ISV acquired by global IT services provider

Global IT services provider Civica has acquired ArborSafe Australia, a Melbourne-based provider of tree asset management software solutions.

ArborSafe clients include local, state and federal Government departments, educational institutions and corporate facilities. Its software helps facility operators to manage risk, meet compliance requirements and maintain healthy, long-lasting tree populations as both environmental and amenity assets.

With over a million trees assessed in Australia, ArborSafe’s tree consultancy and management solutions ArborPlan and ArborSite were developed over its 15 years in operation.

“Joining a successful business like Civica offers ArborSafe the opportunity to fast track the scalability of the business and promote and grow our solutions into the future. We will continue to offer high levels of service to existing clients at a greater scale and look forward to expanding our client base in key growth sectors in Australia as part of the Civica Group,” said ArborSafe director and founder Malcolm McKenzie.

Civica is based in the UK and has a local presence via its offices in Melbourne, Newcastle and Perth.

“I am delighted to welcome ArborSafe to the Group. Tree management is a critical activity for environmental and health and safety concerns ensuring organisations can fulfil their duty of care and support a better green environment,” said Civica Asia Pacific executive director Ben Cowling.

“In recent months Civica Group has made a number of exciting acquisitions both here and in the UK that will grow our portfolio of solutions for public services available to the APAC market. We look forward to supporting our new and existing customers in delivering their strategies using our innovative cloud software and solutions.”

ArborSafe is also set to release a new mobile app, C My Trees, for iOS and Android which lets members of the public calculate the carbon stored in their trees and create their own carbon sequestration targets based on the energy they consume. The app also allows ArborSafe’s customers to calculate their carbon sequestration, set facility targets, and publicise their green credentials to both customers and the public.