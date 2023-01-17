Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace

Melbourne-headquartered governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software firm 6clicks has launched a GRC tools marketplace.

The 6clicks Marketplace lists more than 100 organisations’ risk and compliance software, content and services aimed at businesses and their advisors, including MSPs.

The marketplace categories range from GRC software for cybersecurity, risk assessment and management, corporate governance, auditing and assessment, data privacy and protection, to GRC-related consulting, training and other services.

Solutions listed on the marketplace integrate with the 6Clicks GRC automation platform, which the company touts as “the leading GRC software platform for risk management and ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, NIST CSF compliance”.

The marketplace also provides standards, laws, regulations, frameworks, policies, control sets, audit and assessment templates, risk and issue libraries, project methodologies and playbooks.

This includes industry-specific content – for example, businesses can access control libraries and obligations provided by law firm King Wood Mallesons to ensure compliance with Australian Credit License and Australian Financial Services licences.

The marketplace will enable IT service providers to access specialised, complementary capabilities for vertical segments, said 6clicks CEO and co-founder Anthony Stevens.

6clicks partners “can use the underlying infrastructure to develop whole markets that we know nothing about,” Stevens said. “People are saying we need a solution for NDIS, or telecommunications or the maritime industry and they want to build those offerings on top of a genuine platform, not just a piece of software."

The initial marketplace partners include the likes of CyberCX, The Missing Link, Tesserent and Australian automated cybersecurity and continuous compliance platform vendor 6pillars. 6pillars CEO Lorenzo Modesto described the new marketplace as an “an exciting first".

Stevens said that the marketplace also comes with changes to the 6clicks partner program, including “commercial incentive models” for creating new listings on the marketplace and “referral models" to help partners generate leads.

"With the marketplace what we're recognising is what's happened over the last twelve months is all these complementary software providers have been knocking on our door saying 'Can you introduce us to your customer base? Can you provide us a warm introduction?', and for us to do that at scale we need the marketplace."

Founded in 2019, 6clicks’ GRC automation platform offers solutions for common GRC problems including cybersecurity, regulatory reporting, risk management, continuity management, ESG, identity management, compliance and transaction monitoring.

Stevens said that the 6clicks Marketplace was the next step in moving from the “traditional integrator resell type model” to being a "genuine global software platform for risk and compliance.”

“When you think about the concept of a platform, it's not just a piece of software that's plugged in by a consultant and implemented. A platform to me has a set of complementary capabilities to it: people can build on top of it.”

In October 2022, 6clicks scored a global distribution deal with TD SYNNEX.

And in September 2022, 6clicks announced it had secured a $10 million investment by venture capital firm Centerstone Capital. At the time, 6clicks had 80 resellers, which Stevens said had now grown to “well over 100”.

Also at the time of Centerstone Capital's investment, Stevens told CRN that the investor “saw this huge digital transformation that's occurring within the channel or for advisors and MSPs, whereby rather than just selling services by the hour or fixed price, or managed services contracts, they need technology now to automate that service delivery process.”

“Our platform gives advisors and MSPs a way to automate their service delivery around cyber compliance and risk.”